Date A Live V Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

As Date A Live V Episode 7 approaches, anticipation builds for the results of Mio’s show of power from the last episode. With the impending battle between Shido and Westcott likely coming up in the next episode, all eyes are on the two. As the spirits confront a life-and-death crisis in their efforts to thwart Mio's strategy, don’t miss the upcoming episode. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Date A Live V Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

Date A Live V Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese audiences can tune in to various TV stations such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV. Online streaming platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and DMM TV will also provide access to the latest episodes for viewers in Japan.

For global fans, Date A Live V Episode 7 will be available on multiple streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will offer the episode outside Japan. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can catch the anime on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Additionally, Crunchyroll will continue streaming the series for international audiences.

Expected plot of Date A Live V Episode 7

In Date A Live V Episode 7, titled The World Tree Sheds Its Leaves, we might see Shido and the remaining Spirits devising a plan to confront Mio and stop her from wreaking further havoc. With Mio's control over reality and her overwhelming power, the odds may seem insurmountable. However, Shido could tap into his unique ability to seal Spirits' powers, potentially finding a way to weaken Mio or disrupt her control over the pocket dimension.

Meanwhile, Ellen, Karen, and possibly Woodman's consciousness, if it's somehow preserved, may play a role in assisting Shido and the others in their battle against Mio. Additionally, the past connections between Shido and Mio could come into play, perhaps triggering a revelation or emotional confrontation that could sway Mio's actions in Date A Live V Episode 7.

Date A Live V Episode 6 recap

Titled The Three Magi, Date A Live V Episode 6 revealed the origins of Isaac Westcott, Ellen Mira Mathers, Karen Nora Mathers, and Elliot Woodman. They once lived together in a remote village populated by mages. Isaac, in particular, harbored dark feelings from a young age, finding pleasure in others' suffering. After their village was destroyed by those who feared magic, Isaac convinced his friends to join him in seeking revenge by creating a world of mages.

Seeking refuge in an orphanage, Isaac was later adopted by a wealthy couple. After their deaths, Isaac inherited their fortune, using it to fund his research into magic. Together with his friends, he developed the Spirit Formula, intending to rewrite the world's natural laws. This experiment led to the first spatial quake and the creation of Mio Takamiya, the Spirit of Origin.

As Westcott reveals his plans to challenge Mio by killing again, Shido prepares to confront him in Date A Live V Episode 6. Meanwhile, Woodman defeats Ellen but spares her life before succumbing to his own Realizer's toll on his lifespan. Yuzuru, enraged by her sister's death, attacks Mio but suffers the same fate.

The remaining Spirits arrive to support Tohka, but Mio traps them in a pocket dimension with her control over reality. Using the Territory technology, Mio restores Mana's memories of their last life. Date A Live V Episode 6 concludes as Mio then effortlessly defeats Yoshino and Mukuro and takes their Sephira.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

