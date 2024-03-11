Delicious in Dungeon Episode 11: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

If you have been following the Delicious in Dungeon anime on Netflix, then you must be eagerly waiting for the 11th episode of the series which will commence the battle between Laios and his comrades and the Red Dragon. Let's catch up on the plot ahead of the release which is coming soon. The anime is based on Ryoko Kui's manga of the same name which has a total of 97 chapters.

Streaming details and plot of the 11th episode of Delicious in Dungeon

The 11th episode of Delicious in Dungeon will be released on 14th March 2024, Thursday at 10:30 P.M JST. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX. For the international audience, the series is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Both the subbed and dubbed versions of the 11th episode will be available for streaming within an hour of its release in Japan.

The plot of the series revolves around Laios, Marcille, and Chilchuck who, along with a dwarf named Senshi, enter a dungeon to rescue their leader Falin, who was consumed whole by the red dragon during the team’s first attempt to slay it. The 10th episode of the series focused on the party finally finding the red dragon in the dungeon, which means the group’s all-out battle against the beast will begin in episode 11.

It is also a very important episode as the viewers still do not know if Falin is even alive in the belly of the red dragon. In episode 11, it will finally be revealed if the team’s leader and Laios’ sister is still alive. The battle to save her will also begin in this episode.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 10 recap

The 10th episode of the series was as fun as ever with the party finally reaching the 5th floor of the dungeon to find a settlement of orcs. But they come face to face with giant frogs and other monsters they have to fight. But they are successful in defeating their enemies and even manage to salvage things from them to make some gear that will help them in future combat.

Outside we see Mr. Tansu and his group talking about the dungeons and what lurks inside them with the Island Lord. The conversation also touches upon the mysterious treasures of the dungeon and all the people who are trying to control it. They also talk about a strategy to discover an immortality spell.

Once the story again gets back into the dungeon, we see the group going through the castle town and trying to figure out the location of the red dragon. When Marcille talks about how she is not sure they are equipped enough to face such a horrifying enemy, she is comforted by the rest of the team. This prompts Laios to come up with a plan to slay the dragon which involves explosives and Shinsi’s plan. In the end, the group eats together one last time, symbolizing their solidarity. The episode ends with their preparations coming to a halt when the group hears the tremors, which is the telltale sign of the approaching red dragon. Their final confrontation with the beast will begin in episode 11.

