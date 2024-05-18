Delicious in Dungeon Episode 21: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot and More

The latest episode of Delicious in Dungeon focused mostly on Izutsumi getting acquainted with Laios, Marcille, and the rest of the group as she started her adventures with them. The pacing of the anime has been different in each episode, which leads the fans to believe there will be more world-building in the next episode.

We might get to see some new characters joining the cast in the next episode. From how the anime is progressing, it will probably cover up to chapter 50 or so from the manga in this season.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 release date, streaming details, and more

The 8th episode of Delicious in Dungeon is coming out on May 23rd, 2024, Thursday at 6:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the anime episode will be available in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air first on Tokyo MX. For the international audience, Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Netflix is streaming all episodes of the anime in both English subbed and dubbed versions.

The next episode of Delicious in Dungeon will most likely focus again on Laios' group and how the addition of Izutsumi might change the group dynamics. It will also do some world-building around the mysterious Western elves that have been mentioned throughout the story, which the fans will finally get to see in the next episode. In addition to that, Shuro and Kobru's opinions on Falin's situation will also be explored in the upcoming episode.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 recap

In the latest installment of Delicious in Dungeon, Laios and his companions reached the familiar location where they had faced the Red Dragon before. Despite Marcille's claim that it was once the dungeon's lowest level, they stumbled upon a new entrance leading deeper underground. As they retrieved their lost belongings from their previous encounter, Chilchuk caught Izutsumi attempting to pilfer something. After intervening, the two engaged in a conversation about their backgrounds.

Later on, Marcille uses her magic to create an ice golem that Izutsumi must battle. Chilchuk advises her to locate the golem's core and destroy it in order to defeat it. Unable to find the core himself, Chilchuk instructs Izutsumi to keep the golem occupied while he searches for it. Once Chilchuk discovers the core, he shoots an arrow into it and instructs Izutsumi to focus her attacks on that same spot. Following his advice, Izutsumi successfully defeats the golem.

Afterward, a dire wolf ambushes Izutsumi and sinks its teeth into her arm. However, Marcille intervenes by casting a spell on the wolf, enabling Izutsumi to strike back with her dagger. As they proceed along the path, Izutsumi opens up to the group about her reasons for putting up with their behavior despite her reservations. Marcille offers some words of wisdom, advising Izutsumi to stick with them and embrace their unconventional methods in order to reach the eccentric magician.

They reunite with Laios and the rest of the party, where Laios informs Izutsumi that he had driven away the dire wolves she had encountered earlier. By the end of the episode, we witness Izutsumi slowly warming up to Laios's companions.

