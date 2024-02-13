Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7: Into The Seas? Manga SPOILERS

In the labyrinthine depths of the dungeon, where monsters are ingredients and survival is an art, Delicious in Dungeon continues to enthrall audiences with its unique blend of culinary adventure and fantasy. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Dungeon Meshi Episode 7 they brace themselves for another gastronomic journey filled with twists and surprises. Here’s what you can expect in Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7.

Release date and where to watch

People who are fans of food that is Delicious in Dungeon, mark your calendars for February 15, 2024, as Dungeon Meshi Episode 7 makes its debut on Netflix.

For those craving the taste of monster delicacies, Tokyo MX will also broadcast the episode in Japan. With both subbed and dubbed versions available on Netflix, the journey through the labyrinthine depths of the dungeon continues to enthrall fans.

ALSO READ: Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7: What's Next for Laios' Party? Release Date, Expected Plot And More

What to expect next: Manga SPOILERS

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7 will be adapted from chapters 14 and 15 of the manga, and fans can expect an exploration of Senshi the dwarf's fear of bathing, and Marcille's futile attempts to use magic on him due to his excessively dirty beard. The episode will take the party to the fourth floor of the dungeon, where they encounter a river. Despite Marcille's magical attempts to aid Senshi in crossing, his resistance to the magic becomes apparent.

Advertisement

He declares that he will do it his way and the group has a surprising encounter with Senshi's purported friend, Anne, a kelpie. However, just as Laios warned, Anne's true nature emerges when she attempts to drown Senshi. A tense confrontation ensues as Laios saves Senshi, and they dispatch the kelpie. Marcille's persuasion finally convinces Senshi to bathe, utilizing soap made from kelpie fat, thus allowing them to proceed.

In the latter half of the episode, Rin and Kabru will be reintroduced as they face the perilous challenge of merfolk monsters, meeting a tragic fate. Laios and Chilchuck discover their bodies, along with a crucial barley supply, and navigate an encounter with singing merfolk attempting to lure them away. Despite disagreements over consuming merfolk (where Chilchuck won), they return to shore and craft Zosui from the dropped barley, only for Chilchuck to discover merfolk eggs within the food, sparking a troubling realization.

Advertisement

For more updates and spoilers on Laios journey in Delicious in Dungeon, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.