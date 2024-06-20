Delicious In Dungeon Season 1 Ending Explained; The Group Comes Up With Crazy Plan To Rescue Falin

This article contains spoilers for Delicious in Dungeon anime and manga

Delicious in Dungeon, which ran for two consecutive courses on Netflix just finished airing the last episode of its first season. Filled with not only delicious cooking, but also breathtaking adventures, friendship, and a gripping storyline, the anime quickly became a favorite of many fans.

However, the anime, which is based on Ryoko Kui’s manga of the same name, ended on a massive cliffhanger. Even though the second season of the anime was immediately announced, fans are still eager to find out what happens next in the story. Here is what happened at the end of Delicious in Dungeon and how it will affect the upcoming season.

What happened at the end of Delicious in Dungeon?

The Delicious in Dungeon aka Dungeon Meshi started out with Laios and his crew embarking on a dangerous journey inside a dungeon to save his sister Falin. After quite a few dangerous adventures and battles, we see that Falin has unfortunately started to lose her humanity and become a dragon as she was digested by the red dragon before being resurrected.

While thinking about how they can save her, Senshi comes up with a crazy plan that involves not only a lot of effort but a lot of people. He suggested that they should all eat the remainder of her dragon parts that are beneath her body. The change in her form was done by the mage in the dungeon called Thistle. Even though the crew was able to resurrect her after she was digested by the red dragon, part of its flesh was mixed with its corpse’s blood, which fused Falin with the dragon's body in the process.

Senshi thinks that unlike Itsuzumi, whose catlike tallman characteristics are a part of her being, Falin’s dragon characteristics can be disconnected from her as they are linked but not one being. He thinks that they will be able to disconnect their bodies and eat the dragon part so that Falin can go back to her human form, which is an insane and ambitious plan.

What to expect from Delicious in Dungeon season 2?

To realize the plan of Senshi, Laios and his party will need a lot more manpower than they currently have. This means that more old allies of the group will join the cast once again in season 2, which will also be animated by Studio TRIGGER. Along with Laios, Senshi, Marcile, Chilchuk, and Itsuzumi, these other adventurers will also join the quest of eating the dragon parts of Falin’s body to free her human form.

This will of course be a huge plot point in season 2 as manga readers already know that the plan is going to be a lot more complicated than initially thought. The group will also meet with several new enemies and eat a lot more delicious and exotic food during their journey. We will probably also get to see Kabru’s party, Senshi’s Orc friends, Namari, Shuro, and more characters make a reappearance to help Laios and the others. Even though we do not yet know when the second season of Dungeon Meshi is coming out, more announcements about the project will be released soon.

