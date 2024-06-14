Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc: Will We See Zenitsu's Origin Story? Find Out

Zenitsu Agatsuma, a character in the Demon Slayer series, initially lacked popularity due to his obnoxious nature and lack of demon hunting skills. However, after his first fight against the Tongue Demon, his popularity increased significantly.

The series has provided a variety of backstories, each providing depth to the characters. Fans are curious about when Zenitsu's complete backstory will be revealed in the anime, as most of his story has already been revealed. However, some elements will be covered during the Infinity Castle arc of the story.

Zenitsu's backstory in Demon Slayer

Zenitsu Agatsuma is a demon hunter who fights with a unique style, losing consciousness due to fear and allowing instincts to take over. Despite being an ideal combatant, he only knows one form, the Thunder Breathing, which he has perfected to match his speed.

His backstory is revealed in the Mount Natagumo arc of the story. Zenitsu made bad decisions as a child and incurred a debt, which was repaid by Jigoro. He forced him to train, causing him constant pain and suffering. Despite not being supervising the training sessions, he perfected the first form of the Thunder Breathing Technique, eventually surpassing his limits and becoming a formidable fighter.

The backstory of Zenitsu's relationship with Kaigaku, another dojo member under Jigoro, is not revealed. Kaigaku mastered all forms except the first one and became a demon after losing a battle to Kokushibo. Zenitsu, who grew up training with Kaigaku, would eventually face him again, this time as a demon.

His relationship with Kaigaku will be revealed in the Infinity Castle arc of the Demon Slayer series. It will be interesting to see fans react to the relationship dynamics between these two characters.

Fans can also look forward to is the fight that will take place between Zenitsu and Kaigaku. This will be one of the most exciting fights in the arc since Kaigaku will become an Upper Moon demon at that stage.

A brief about Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu is a young man of average height with fair skin and downward-sloped, worried-looking eyes that fade from soft brown to gold and golden, forked eyebrows that sharply fade into a warm orange color.

He has short, yellow hair of varying lengths, cutting off squarely at the ends where it fades to a darker orange color, that falls in front of his face in uneven bangs, loosely resembling a bowl cut. Before he became a Demon Slayer, Zenitsu's hair was originally black, but it turned the color it is currently when he was struck by lightning during his training.

For some time following the battle at Mount Natagumo, his limbs temporarily shrunk due to Son's poison but were able to return to normal afterward thanks to medicine he had taken developed by Shinobu Kocho.

He wears a paler brown version of the standard Demon Slayer uniform, which consists of a dark brown gakuran jacket, a white belt around his waist and hakama pants that extend, as well as his signature white-triangle patterned, yellow and orange gradient haori.

Zenitsu also sports a pair of Kyahan, tied at the front in 3 white bows, with the same pattern as his haori, pale brown tabi socks and white-laced zōri.

Zenitsu possesses a heightened sense of hearing, allowing him to detect danger from even the faintest of sounds. With this, he has displayed the ability to decipher layers upon layers of sound in one of the brothels and even in the Infinity Castle.

As another testament to his great sound detection ability, he can perfectly replicate any tune he hears on a shamisen and koto only after listening to it once for the first time, possessing perfect pitch despite having no musical background.

Zenitsu's exceptional hearing also enables him to fight in his asleep, an impressive feat as he has no visual aid and can only use sound to discern his surroundings while keeping up with the attacks of demons.

Zenitsu is also a skilled swordsman with refined proficiency in Iaijutsu-like swordsmanship and Thunderclap and Flash techniques. He can create offshoots of these techniques even while asleep.

Zenitsu's swordsmanship skills allow him to defend train carts from Enmu's attacks. His skill evolved to fight Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki and weakened Muzan, suggesting it may have improved to match that of the Hashira, the highest-ranked swordsman in the Demon Slayer Corps.

