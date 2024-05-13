Demon Slayer: Here's How An Early Tanjiro Quote Sums Up The Key Theme Of The Series

This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer anime

The Demon Slayer anime is probably one of the most popular modern-day Shonen series out there. Despite that, it is filled with constant death and destruction caused by the demons. We see the protagonist Tanjiro lose almost all of his family and have his sister Nezuko turn into a demon within the first two episodes of the anime, which sets the mood for what’s to come.

Despite losing almost everything, Tanjiro has remained one of the brightest and most positive characters throughout the series. His hope of turning his sister into a human again is what keeps him going through all the hardships that he faces. In one of the earlier episodes of the anime, Tanjiro says something to a victim of demons which basically sums up the entire theme of the series.

What did Tanjiro say?

During the 6th and 7th episodes of the Demon Slayer anime, Tanjiro has to go to a small town where women have been disappearing mysteriously. In the town he meets a man named Kazumi whose fiance Satoko is one of the women that have disappeared. After some investigation, Tanjiro finds the demon that is responsible for the attacks and the kidnappings. The swamp demon, though powerful, is ultimately defeated by Tanjiro and Nezuko. The sibling duo are able to save one girl's life, but unfortunately, Satoko could not be saved.

When Tanjiro delivers the news to him, Kazumi is devastated as his beloved died in a horrific way, and he would have to live with this grief forever. Tanjiro then consoles the man by saying, “No matter how much you have lost, life must go on. No matter how tough it gets, you have to move on.” After that, he gives the man something that belonged to Satoko that he finds, and leaves, making Kazumi wonder if he has also gone through a loss like his.

Tanjiro’s words perfectly sum up the mood of Demon Slayer

That is indeed the case, as not long ago, Tanjiro lost his entire family to a brutal demon attack. Even his beloved sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. But instead of letting the grief and loss overtake him, Tanjiro decided to make it his life’s mission to get his sister back to her original human form. Through this determination, he was able to become a great demon slayer who took part in battles against several powerful demons with his comrades and emerged victorious.

Despite the death and destruction that happens in Demon Slayer, every character in the anime tries their best to defeat the demons to the best of their abilities. Even when everything starts to look grim, they always look to the bright side. With their dream of a demon-free world realized the slayers know that nobody else will have to go through the same grief and loss that they did. That is why, despite losing their loved ones in the most brutal ways, Tanjiro and the rest of the demon slayers continue to fight against Muzan and all the demons that he has created. After his meeting with Kazumi, Tanjiro will face many more losses, most notably, the death of the Flame Hashira Rengoku. However, the upcoming season 4 of the Demon Slayer anime will show us that Tanjiro and the rest train endlessly to face Muzan in the final fight. That is why, the quote from Tanjiro in the early days of the series, still holds up the values that the anime tries to teach everyone.

