Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- Hits Indian Theaters: Release Dates OUT

In a groundbreaking announcement for anime enthusiasts in India, Aniplex Inc., Sony Pictures, and Crunchyroll have unveiled the international theatrical release dates for the much-anticipated film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-. Set to captivate the audience once again with the gripping adventures of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, this cinematic event promises an immersive experience. This cinematic extravaganza is not just a movie; it's a summons to engross oneself in the mesmerizing world of Demon Slayer on the big screen.

Epic return: Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer corps revisit Indian cinemas

Mumbai, India, February 5, 2024 – The global anime hub Crunchyroll has disclosed the international theatrical schedule for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-. This collaborative effort by Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures promises to bring back Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps to the cinematic realm in a much-awaited event commencing on February 23 in India.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- invites fans to relive the intense culmination of the Swordsmith Village Arc while offering a sneak preview of the eagerly awaited Hashira Training Arc in an extended blockbuster experience. This marks the first occasion for fans to witness the Swordsmith Village Arc finale in theaters and the inaugural opportunity to witness the commencement of the Hashira Training Arc.

An exceptional cinematic experience

The film is set to be showcased in various Indian theaters, including IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs), starting on February 23, courtesy of Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In addition to the general release, a select group of anime fans will have the chance to attend a special advanced fan screening on February 21 in Mumbai.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge's manga series, published under Shueisha's Jump Comics, comprising 23 volumes with over 150 million copies in circulation. The animation production is handled by ufotable.

For more updates on the Demon Slayer scene, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.