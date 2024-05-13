Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1: Anime Compared To Manga; Similarities & Differences Analyzed

With the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training Arc coming out this week, the streak of discourse around the episode is everywhere. And the biggest topic of all the discussions comes out to be its comparison with the manga. The episode roughly covered content from Chapter 131 to Chapter 134 of the manga. Thus, here is a comparison of how the events were similar and different in the series.

Similarities between Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 anime and manga

First looking at the similarities, most of the premiere episodes roughly followed the events of the original source material. Starting from the point where it left the viewers in Season 3, we are back in the Hashira meeting. The meeting continues as the demon slayers analyze the situation and showcase concern over the growing powers of the demons.

The next piece of similarity is the concept of the training program. Same as the manga, the idea of the Hashira Training program is brought up in the anime so as to show the way forward to the younger team of Demon Slayer.

Lastly, the anime aligned with the overall plot of the manga. It is seen that the battle against Kibutsuju Muzan becomes the highlight of their strategy and discussion. It is conveyed that Muzan will be the villain they will be facing in the future. And the Upper Moon Demons were to be taken care of with high cautiousness.

Differences between Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 anime and manga

The first notable difference between the anime and the manga is the presence of the new mission sequence featuring Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa and Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro. This is a scene that is not present in the manga. The anime's original mission is crafted to showcase the action and character-building of these Hashira.

Next up, a lot of the scenes from the anime seem to take longer than in the manga. While time is not a comparable factor between the two mediums, the conversations, are certainly stretched. An example of this includes the scene of Kanao Tsuyuri's briefing by Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho and Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima's planning session for the Hashira Training program.

Lastly, the episode also took the liberty of shuffling certain events from the manga. This was done in order to fit the runtime and flow of the episode, as per the events of the manga. All in all, the Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode was the perfect start to the Hashira Training Arc.

The second episode of Demon Slayer season 4 is will be available on Crunchyroll on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Please note that the release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

At last, all the latest updates will be added to this section as they come.

