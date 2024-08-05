Demon Slayer: Why Is The Leader of Demon Slayer Corps Blind? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer Manga and Anime

Ever since making his first appearance, fans have always wondered what is the mysterious illness plaguing Kagaya Ubuyashiki which renders him blind in Demon Slayer. A major supporting character in the series, Kagaya Ubuyashiki was the 97th leader of the Demon Slayer Corps. He was known as Oyakata-sama by his subordinates and was the head of the Ubuyashiki Family.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is part of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Kimetsu No Yaiba. With over 150 million copies in circulation, the manga is one of the best-selling series of all time. Along with an anime adaptation, films, and video games, there is no question about the series’ popularity. In the Season 4 finale, we witnessed a dramatic end of Kagaya Ubuyashiki, but why did he feel compelled to take those actions?

The Ubuyashiki Family is an ancient noble family that has been tasked with leading and organizing the Demon Slayer Corps. The family’s accumulated wealth along with their unique gift of foresight have resulted in the Corps surviving for so long. However, all of this came at a high price, resulting in the loss of many Ubuyashiki lives.

Almost 1000 years ago, the King of Demons, Muzan Kibutsuji came from the Ubuyashiki bloodline. The family was cursed, with every male child being born with a disease that would kill them before reaching adulthood. This disease consists of a burn-like patch that would eventually take up the entire body and shorten the lifespan.

In the series, Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s curse mark is lavender in color and makes his skin look shriveled. The mark slowly spreads from his face and covers his eyes which makes him blind. By the time of his death, the disease had spread all over his body making him immobile. In addition, Kagaya was also seen coughing up blood.

Wanting to get rid of the curse, the members of the Ubuyashiki Family would marry their male heirs to a woman picked by a priest. This seemed to work as many of the male heirs made it to their early adulthood before eventually dying. Another way to end the curse would be to kill Muzan, as per the priest.

This resulted in the formation of the Demon Slayer Corps, with the Ubuyashiki family remaining steadfast in their resolve to kill Muzan Kibutsuji. In the finale of Season 4, we saw Kagaya Ubuyashiki sacrifice himself to give the Corps a chance to kill the Demon King, once and for all. With the final arc getting a trilogy film adaption, it will be interesting to see if the curse will be lifted. Stay tuned for more news updates on Demon Slayer.

