Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 16: Spoilers from the manga, release date, where to watch and more

Moz will be torn between a tough choice. On one hand is Ibara, who is the master that he follows. And on the other side is Senku who will not spare anyone who poses a threat to the new world. Thus, the stage is set for the perfect showdown between the two sides. Here is what the manga spoilers of Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 16 tell us about the new outing. Read on!

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 16: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next Dr. Stone episode is November 9, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come.

What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Dr. Stone will be 'Total War.' After covering until Chapter 126 from the manga, the next outing is expected to pick up from Chapter 127. Upon reaching the cliff's summit, Moz and his team will witness the unfolding chaos below. Senku's quick thinking will have forced a sudden change in the battle plan. With Kirisame's fake device suspended in the air, tension will mount.

Moz, torn between loyalty to Ibara and the potential threat posed by Senku, will make a fateful choice. He will decide to follow the Kingdom of Science, vowing to settle the score with Ibara later.

Descending the cliff, Moz and his team will regroup with Senku's crew in the Mobile Lab, celebrating the success of Plan B involving the petrification weapon. Their jubilation will be short-lived as they discover Magma's theft of Yo's gun and the Perseus overrun by fleeing islanders.

Urgency will drive them to split into two groups, one seeking to reveal the truth about the Head of Petrification Kingdom, while the other races to stop Magma. A gunshot will pierce the air, directing all eyes toward Magma as the battle intensifies for the island's fate.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 16: Previous episode recap

The title of the previous episode of Dr. Stone Season 3 was 'Battle in Three.' In this episode, we see that Moz's attack was proving to be difficult for a lot of people to handle. But knowing that Moz could not be trusted, Senku came up with the idea of making a gunpowder pistol that would be able to neutralize any attack that came directly from Moz. However, getting guns back into this world was a tough call for him. In no way was Senku willing to introduce the same violence in this new world again.

He then gives the gun to Yo, who had been a police officer before. In the next scene, we see that Senku made the plan to get Medusa using a rope. But the idea did not go as they had they had planned. As a result of this, they started working on the drone once again. By the end of the episode, we see that Moz was ready with Kirisame and they all hopped upon the cliff of the ocean.

It will be interesting to see how the two plans collide and look like at the end. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

