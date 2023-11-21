Dr Stone Season 3 Episode 18: Manga Spoilers, release date, where to watch, recap and more

Moz and Hyoga are in the midst of a fight as the others continue the expedition. While Senku was able to take care of Ibara, the danger was not over. So, the next episode delves into the dynamics of power and technique, with Hyoga's incremental improvements proving decisive in the face of Moz's formidable abilities. Here is everything to know about the spoilers of the upcoming outing!

Dr Stone Season 3 Episode 18: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 18 will be November 23, 2023. All the episodes of the anime are available to watch only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. Thus, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the 18th episode of Dr Stone will be 'Flicker of Doom.' This episode picks a story from Chapter 132 of the manga. Here, amid the fight Hyoga and Moz will continue to fight, with Moz having the upper hand thanks to his "genius natural talent." Hyoga will dive into the water to escape, swimming towards shore.

He hopes that Senku has a plan in mind and will race after them. Using a bamboo pipe and dry lubricant made of graphite, Magma will throw the tube to Hyoga, who will catch it perfectly on the butt of his spear. Now armed with his preferred weapon, Hyoga will challenge Moz once more and will end up overpowering him easily.

Awed by Hyoga's sudden increase in power, he will explain it's through generations of incremental technique improvements that he's gotten so strong. Moz will ultimately lose. Near Perseus, You will still be floundering about trying to get the Medusa to work and scaring people away, pretending his gun works. Ibara will dive after him and whisper something to the device as he passes, activating it.

As Yo tries to work the Medusa, Ibara catches him off guard by jumping off the Perseus after him and activating the device, petrifying him. Ibara will quickly snatch the device back and look to Oarashi for his next scheme. He will set the device for 2,000 meters after 15 minutes before forcing Oarashi to swallow the device, telling him to run to the center of the island.

Dr Stone Season 3 Episode 18: Previous episode recap

The title of Dr Stone Season 3 Episode 17 was 'Joker.' In this episode, Magma was ready to fire the gun randomly, only to see that Ibara's men were frightened of his weapon. On the other side, Moz was able to knock out Yo and also defeat Kinro. At the island, Senku successfully brings back Hyoya, adding one more member to his team. When Ibara comes to know that Senku can revive statues, he deems it best to fly off for now.

On the other side, Hyoga first thought of joining Moz. But when he sees that Moz only favors women, he goes on to join Senku's side of the fight. This sparks a duel between Moz and Hyoga with the latter winning easily. In the last act of the episode, we see Ibara petrifies Kirisame and pushes her overboard. But Yo was around to save the day for everyone else. The episode ends with Yo also saving the Medusa from drowning amid the fight. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

