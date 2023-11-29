Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 19: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, and more

The showdown against Ibara is to begin in the next episode. The lineup of weapons was something that no one had been expecting. And now that the team is well-equipped with the weaponry that they need, it will be interesting to see what the ultimate battle and showdown looks like. Read on to find out!

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 19: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of Dr. Stone, Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 19 will be November 30, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Dr. Stone will be 'Last Man Standing.' In this episode, the plot from Chapter 135 is expected to be covered in the outing. Within these next three chapters, Flabbergasted by Senku's survival, Ibara questions him, but Senku taunts him for believing he won. A flashback reveals Chrome's plan to estimate petrification speed. Using counting skills, Senku tosses revival fluid at the right moment.

Unable to extract the device from Oarashi's statue, Senku sets a trap, hitting Ibara with the lab. Injured, Senku faces Ibara in a duel but cleverly runs through the forest, disallowing device use. Cornered, Senku reveals his name. Unexpectedly, Ryusui, revived by a shattered formula, arrives on a drone with the weapon.

A tug-of-war ensues, leading Ibara to believe in victory, but Ryusui activates the device, petrifying Ibara. Alone, Senku receives a call from Ruri, realizing he's not truly alone. Triumphantly, Senku smirks at the newfound strength in his companionship. It will be interesting to see what this adventure brings to the table here.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 19: Previous episode recap

The title of Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 18 was 'Flicker of Doom.' This episode started with Yo trying to petrify Moz. Hyoga, struggling with Kinro's spear, trusts Senku's plan and escapes to the island, where Senku reveals a crafted Kuda yari spear tailored to Hyoga's expertise. With his newfound weapon, Hyoga outmatches Moz.

Unexpectedly, Ibara activates Medusa, petrifying Yo and plotting to petrify the entire island. Senku and the group capture Oarashi, who carries Medusa. Despite efforts, they can't extract it, leading to mass petrification. However, Ibara returns to find an unusual lineup of statues and recognizes Soyuz as the missing heir. Senku, miraculously unpetrified, unveils scientific weapons for a showdown against Ibara.

