Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 20: Spoilers from the manga, release date, where to watch, and more

The last episode brought in a grave realization for Senku, budging him to think that he was in a truly solitary fight. After Ibara's petrification, he knew that he was in this all by himself. Post this, a flashback is expected to play out in the next episode. Here is everything to know about the upcoming outing, Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 20. Read on to find out about the spoilers for the next one.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 20: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next episode of Dr. Stone, Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 20 will be December 7, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Dr. Stone will be 'First Dream.' In this episode, the plot picks up from chapter 135 of the manga. We see here that Ibara is left dumbfounded by Senku's survival amidst the engulfing island. Senku, relishing the victory, taunts Ibara for underestimating him. In a revealing flashback, Chrome devises a plan to estimate petrification speed by observing the lineup. Senku, catching on, uses his counting skills to calculate the perfect moment to toss a revival jar, thanking his friends silently.

Attempting to retrieve the Petrification Weapon from Oarashi, Senku faces a challenge in breaking the statue. Spotting Ibara approaching, he sets a trap. The mobile lab hits Ibara, allowing Senku to reach for the weapon. However, Ibara stabs Senku in the shoulder, initiating a pursuit. Senku, deemed a coward, leads Ibara into a forest trap, shattering jars in the process.

Cornering Senku, Ibara challenges him, but a drone appears with Ryusui. A tug-of-war unfolds, and Ryusui, seemingly defeated, revives unnoticed. With a voice com on the weapon, Ibara panics as Senku activates petrification, turning the tables. Alone again, Senku's moment of solitude is interrupted by a call from Ruri, reminding him he's not truly alone, just as he was when he first revived.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 20: Previous episode recap

The title of Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 19 was 'Last Man Standing.' In the episode, everyone finds that they can actually time and calculate the green light moves. Senku planned a strategy around this advantage. Tossing a revival jar into the air, he timed it perfectly for a 2-second revival. However, Ibara, with primitive armor, wounded Senku and reclaimed Medusa. Ryusui revived earlier, joined the struggle.

Ibara, with a 5-second timer, pursued Senku. In a daring move, Ryusui sacrificed himself, but not in vain. He secretly attached a transmitter earring to Medusa. Ibara, unaware, reclaimed Medusa and threw it at Senku. However, Ryusui's transmitter activated Medusa via a phone command, petrifying Ibara. Senku's joy faded as he realized he was alone, but Ruri's call reminded him he wasn't truly solitary on this voyage.

