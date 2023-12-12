Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 21: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, recap & more

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 21 is the first time that we will see Senku expressing his ambitious plan of reaching the moon. And the team will begin planning around it. We have culminated the spoilers from the manga to look at what could happen next. Here is what we know about the next outing so far!

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 21: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll will be December 14, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available to watch only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the upcoming episode of Dr. Stone Season 3 will be 'Treasure Island.' The plot ahead of Chapter 139 is expected to be a part of the next outing. Here, the storyline continues as Senku stuns the Kingdom of Science with his ambitious goal of reaching the moon. Despite initial shock, the group plans to follow the traditional method of space travel by gathering allies and materials.

Advertisement

Freeing petrified individuals on the island, they learn that the last Petrification Device was seized by a renegade, likely Ibara. Matsukaze reveals that multiple Medusas fell from the sky, petrifying his village. Senku repurposes the old sonic cannon into a Parabolic antenna, tracking Why-Man's signal to the moon. Soyuz chooses to stay on the island, memorizing the revival formula.

The Perseus sets sail, symbolizing the integration of the Petrification Kingdom into the Kingdom of Science. Soyuz, Kirisame, and Matsukaze join the crew, and Senku sets the goal of reviving Tsukasa to strengthen their fight against Why-Man. The chapter ends with the Kingdom of Science embracing scars as symbols of determination.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 21: Previous episode recap

The title of Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 20 was 'First Dream.' This episode started with Senku reviving Chrome and then getting back to the others to provide help. Here, we see that concerns arise as Ruri's call abruptly ended due to a dead phone battery, and damaged equipment on the Perseus prevents them from reconnecting. After reviving the crew, Senku brings back Kirisame, leading them to the statues of Kohaku and Ginro, who miraculously healed from their fatal wounds.

Oarashi and Ibara's soldiers also join them as newfound allies. Attempting to repair the telephone, Why-Man interrupts Senku's call and tries to command Medusa to activate a colossal blast. The hostile act confirms Why-Man as an enemy, raising confusion as Why-Man eerily mimics Senku's voice. Ukyo reveals the voice is computer-generated in the stone world.

To unravel the mystery, they revive Matsukaze, an extra statue from the ocean, who explains being petrified when Medusas fell from the sky. Senku repurposes the sonic cannon into a Parabolic antenna, tracking Why-Man's signal to the moon. Now, Senku sets his sights on reinventing space flight. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Episode 1: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more