Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 22: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch & more
The story of Dr. Stone now shifts to the space travel and Senku is all se to work with his mates on beginning the expedition to the moon. Here is what we know about the next outing so far.
The revival of Tsukasa might play a crucial role in the upcoming episode of the anime. Senku was happy to see that his friend was safely preserved in the freezer. But now that they aim to go to the moon, it is important for them to work together. Here is how the events follow in the manga ahead of this as Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 22 lines up with a final release date.
Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 22: Release date and where to watch
The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll will be December 21, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available to watch only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?
The title of the next Dr. Stone episode will be 'Beyond the New World.' In this episode, the plot is expected to continue with Chapter 141 of the manga. Here, Senku deems Tsukasa's revival crucial in confronting the global petrification threat. With the Perseus back in Japan, the Kingdom of Science unravels the secrets of petrification, and Mirai's brother is successfully revived using the Petrification Weapon.
Tsukasa, now part of the team, learns of the ambitious moon mission. Modern timers, expressing unity, adopt symbolic scars, showcasing their commitment to eradicating the looming danger. The Kingdom of Science gears up for a worldwide expedition to gather essential resources, planning to revive civilizations on each continent.
Their journey is marked by the creation of cities named after key materials. As debates over the route to America unfold, a poker game becomes the deciding factor. Gen supports Ryusui, while Kohaku stands by Senku, intensifying the stakes in their quest to overcome challenges and secure a future free from petrification.
Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 22: Previous episode recap
The title of Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 21 was 'Treasure Island.' This episode started with Senku revealing his plan to get in touch with the smartest people and some advanced materials in order to build the required technologies. As part of this, Soyuz decided that he was going to stay with Senku and help him out in his endeavor. The islanders also joined in on the plan and were now building a cell tower of their own.
We then see that Gen was providing with all sorts of amenities to the team so that they liked it on the island. One segment also hinted that Ginro must have been a direct ancestor of Matsukaze's master. A sentimental outing followed where Senku was looking at Byakuya and thinking of all the ways he had helped him in reaching space.
In the last act of the episode, Senku mentions to Ryusui that he would want him as a pilot on the space mission. Thus, the episode comes to an end with the team meeting a fatally injured Tsukasa who was still in the freezer where Senku had put him. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.
