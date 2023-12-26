Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 23: Is it happening? Has the season ended? Here's what to expect next

'Beyond the New World' was the latest release from Dr. Stone Season 3. And since the release, there is wide confusion if this will be the final outing of the third season. Well, there is no need to fret as we have got you covered. Here is what you need to know about the next outing of the series, Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 23.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 23: Has the season ended?

The third season of Dr. Stone, titled Dr. Stone: New World, concluded with its final episode, episode 22, marking the end of this particular installment. The season was aired in two split cours, each comprising 11 episodes. As of now, there is no indication of episode 23 being released, suggesting that the season has reached its conclusion.

While there haven't been any official updates regarding a fourth season, fans remain hopeful for future installments that might continue the captivating storyline of Dr. Stone. It is advisable to keep an eye on official announcements for any developments regarding the potential release of a new season. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Previous episode recap

The title of Dr. Stone Season 3 episode 22 was 'Beyond the New World.' Here, in a pivotal moment, Senku unveils a startling revelation: the power source for Medusa is running low. Determined to make the most of the remaining power, Senku uses it to petrify Tsukasa, only to revive him, and miraculously healed. Tsukasa, once an adversary, now embraces Senku's ambitious dream of reaching the moon.

To symbolize their commitment, the group paints replica petrification scars, vowing to retain them until they conquer Why-Man. Yuzuriha and Kaseki craft a grand globe, outlining the nations they must visit for vital resources. Senku envisions a global revival plan to support his space mission. However, Ukyo cautions about Dunbar's number, warning that exceeding 150 people may lead to conflict and jeopardize their mission.

Undeterred, Senku sets a course across the Pacific to the United States, aiming to secure sweetcorn for sustenance and corn-based alcohol for revival fluid. With preparations complete, Senku and his determined crew embark on a perilous journey towards America, setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter in their quest for scientific triumph.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 23: What to expect next?

The plot of the next series of events are to take place from Chapter 143 of the manga. Although there is no announcement of a new season, here is what happens in the source material. Here, Minami receives a voice recorder and documents the Perseus' purpose through crew interviews. A heated debate arises between Senku and Ryusui over the route to America, with Senku favoring a quicker path and Ryusui opting for a safer but longer journey.

The dispute leads to a poker game wager, with Gen and Ryusui facing off against Senku and Kohaku. As the game unfolds, Gen's attempts at deception are foiled by Kohaku's keen observations. Senku, using his allergy to lacquer, marks the cards secretly and secures victory with a royal flush.

The crew witnesses Senku's strategic brilliance, leading to their decision to follow the quicker route, setting the stage for their challenging voyage to America. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

