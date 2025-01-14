Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
The Kingdom of Science has settled on the course they will taking to America, so don’t miss Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 2 to find out more. Get the release date, recap and more.
The premiere episode of Dr. Stone Season 4 saw Senku and Ryusui argue over the best route to San Francisco. To resolve their disagreement, they played a high-stakes poker game. Gen supported Ryusui and attempts to cheat, countered by Kohaku.
Senku countered their strategy by staining cards with lacquer to achieve a winning hand. After agreeing on Senku's route, Ryusui opened a casino and François launched a bar aboard the ship. Ukyo revealed the game’s outcome was orchestrated, though Gen genuinely wanted to win.
With Senku’s victory in the poker game, the Kingdom of Science will be set on taking the challenging route to America in Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 2. Ryusui will suggest adding entertainment to the arduous journey, leading to the establishment of a casino and François’ bar, where customized cocktails lift spirits.
Amid the festivities, Matsukaze will recall unsettling memories connected to the Petrification Device. This flashback will hint at further revelations about its origin and mechanics, while the crew continues to advance toward their goal with renewed determination and camaraderie.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 2, titled ‘Science Journey,’ will air on January 16, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on Japanese TV networks. International viewers can expect to watch the episode on the same day, although some regions may see it release on the following day due to time zone differences.
International streaming will be available on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed a Winter 2025 anime season lineup. The series will offer dubbed versions in several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic.
