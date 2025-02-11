Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Here’s everything you need to know about Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 6, including the release date, recap, expected plot and where to watch the series.
In ‘Doctor Vs. Doctor,’ Chrome and Kohaku locate the enemy base and worry about Gen’s safety. Senku, aware of Gen’s deception, cuts communications to prevent eavesdropping. Dr. Xeno contacts the crew, still believing Taiju is their leader. Taiju criticizes Xeno’s tactics, while Ryusui ensures the secret of the revival fluid remains hidden.
Discovering Xeno’s gunpowder plant, Senku plans an offensive. Stanley's aircraft locates them, prompting the transformation of the Perseus into an aircraft carrier. Tsukasa, Hyoga, Ukyo, and Suika are deployed to capture Xeno.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 6 will see Senku’s team prepares for an attack to capture Xeno as construction on the Perseus continues. Tsukasa and his group infiltrate enemy territory. Meanwhile, Stanley, acting under Xeno’s orders, assigns Luna as a spy to infiltrate the Perseus, targeting Taiju for assassination.
During her mission, she accidentally reveals critical information, leading to some unexpected connections being made about Senku and Xeno’s past. With both sides advancing their strategies, the conflict between the Kingdom of Science and Xeno’s forces will only escalate further.
Titled ‘Science Is Elegant,’ Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 6 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10 pm JST. International audiences can access it on the same day, although delays may occur due to time zone variations.
Crunchyroll will stream Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 6 worldwide. Furthermore, dubbed versions will be available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. Netflix will also offer the series for streaming.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.