Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 8 To Show Xeno’s Revival Journey; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 8 will see the flashback to Xeno’s revival come to an end, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect and more here.
In ‘The Two Scientists,’ Senku recalls his childhood when, after a failed rocket attempt with Taiju, he sought help from NASA. Most dismissed him, but a young Xeno provided guidance. Using Byakuya’s government credit card, Senku gathered materials. Meanwhile, Xeno faced rejection at NASA, growing bitter.
When Byakuya proposed a hypothetical stone world scenario, Xeno declared he would rule absolutely. Before petrification, both scientists studied the phenomenon. As the wave struck, Xeno ordered his allies to stay conscious, preparing for their eventual revival and journey to California.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 8 will continue the flashback sequence, where Senku and Xeno, once mentor and student, are revived around the same time before they advanced science in their own ways. Xeno, aiming for dictatorship, had built a fortress to manufacture weapons.
Under his command, Stanley will set his sights on eliminating Senku. Luna, acting as a spy aboard the Perseus, will identify the target and prepare to signal Stanley. However, her mission may not go as planned, as the Kingdom of Science remains vigilant against the growing threat posed by Xeno’s forces.
Titled ‘Lock On,’ Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 8 will premiere on Japanese television networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, February 27, 2025. This translates to a same-day release for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 8 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic. Additionally, Netflix will stream the series in selected regions.
