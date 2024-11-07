Dragon Ball DAIMA Brings Weekly Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Dubs to Indian Fans; Release Date & More to Know
Here's how Indian fans can experience Dragon Ball DAIMA like never before, as Crunchyroll releases weekly episodes in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Crunchyroll has announced the early launch of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs for Dragon Ball DAIMA, giving Indian fans a weekly localized anime experience starting November 9, 2024. This release highlights Crunchyroll’s commitment to catering to its diverse global audience, with India being the first region to access these dubs. Additional announcements for other territories are expected soon.
Dragon Ball DAIMA, the latest anime series from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, premiered on October 11, 2024, with episodes simulcasting weekly on Crunchyroll. The story follows Goku, Supreme Kai, and new characters Glorio and Panzy, who, due to a conspiracy, are turned small and must navigate the mysterious “Demon Realm.”
The series is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima (Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge) and Aya Komaki (One Piece), with series composition and script by Yuko Kakihara and character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. This new installment commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball manga, which first launched in 1984 and has since sold over 260 million copies globally.
Produced by Toei Animation, Dragon Ball has achieved iconic global status, with six series, 21 feature films, and a vast array of games, merchandise, and entertainment ventures. Dragon Ball DAIMA adds to this expansive franchise, celebrating the legacy of Dragon Ball and its multi-generational fan base.
*Please note that the release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
