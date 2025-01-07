Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13: Check Out The Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More Here
With Vegeta and Duu having won a Dragon Ball each, fans now look forward to Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13 for more adventures within the Demon Realm. Don’t miss it; get release details here.
The last episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA saw Vegeta battle the kraken and resorting to Super Saiyan 2 to escape it. Meanwhile, Majin Duu defeated the First World Tamagami’s rapid math challenge after Kuu secretly gave him the answer.
Elsewhere, Neva secretly enhanced Tamagami Number Two, who knocked Vegeta out. Vegeta later awakens, achieves Super Saiyan 3, and overpowers the opponent. He wins the Dragon Ball by answering a logic puzzle correctly, and Gomah vows drastic action.
Given the circumstances, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13 will likely feature Goku’s team embarking on a new quest, though their arrival in the First Demon Realm remains uncertain. Gomah may devise a strategy to address Arinsu’s growing ambitions, potentially clashing with her plans involving Majin Kuu and Duu.
Arinsu could advance her schemes further, while Goku’s group may face new obstacles as they progress toward their goal. Vegeta’s recent victory may also play a role in shaping the unfolding conflict in the Demon Realm.
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 13, titled ‘Surprise,’ will air on January 10, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan, while international viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.