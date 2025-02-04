Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 17: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Dragon Ball DAIMA, titled Degesu, saw Goku’s group continue battling King Gomah’s army in the First Demon Realm, with Vegeta quickly dispatching the elite guards. As they infiltrated the castle, Goku, Shin, Vegeta, and Piccolo moved separately, with Panzy accompanying them.

Meanwhile, the demon woman who took Hybis’ belt handed it over to Degesu, who tried to escape with Dende. Goku’s team intercepted him, leading to a brief clash where Glorio subdued Degesu. The group headed to the plaza for the final Dragon Ball but was confronted by Dr. Arinsu, Majin Kuu, and Majin Duu.

Elsewhere, Gomah obtained the Third Evil Eye, transforming into a monstrous being. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 17 is expected to feature battles inside King Gomah’s castle, with Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo taking on Majin Kuu and Majin Duu. Shin and Glorio will provide support as they face these powerful foes.

Additionally, the First Demon Realm appears to be engulfed in darkness, hinting at Gomah’s growing power after using the Third Evil Eye. As the fight escalates, Goku’s group will need to overcome both Arinsu’s creations and the looming threat of Gomah’s monstrous transformation.

Titled ‘Gomah,’ Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 17 will be out on Friday, February 7, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can watch it the same day, with release times around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though times may vary by region.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 17 will air on Fuji TV. For global audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast for international viewers to watch the episode as it airs.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.