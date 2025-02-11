Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
With Goku finally using Super Saiyan 3, don’t miss his fight against Gomah in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18! Get the release date, recap, and more details here.
The last Dragon Ball DAIMA episode, 'Gomah,' saw Shin request the Dragon Ball from Arinsu, but she refused, planning to use the wish to empower the Demon Realm. She challenged Goku to fight Majin Duu for control of the Dragon Balls. Their battle was evenly matched until Gomah, now a giant, interrupted.
Using the Third Eye, he constructed an arena and dominated Vegeta, even in Super Saiyan form. Goku, Piccolo, Shin, and Glorio struggled against him. Even with Arinsu's Majin and Neva's Tamagami assisting, they failed. Gomah captured Goku, but Duu and the Tamagami intervened, allowing Goku to break free in Super Saiyan 3.
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18 is expected to center on Goku’s battle against Gomah while in his Super Saiyan 3 form. With the king of the Demon Realm proving to be an overwhelming threat, this episode could be crucial in determining his defeat.
Additionally, unanswered questions surrounding Glorio’s involvement with Arinsu may finally be addressed. The fight will likely escalate, forcing Goku and his allies to push beyond their limits in order to counter Gomah’s immense power granted by the Third Eye.
Titled ‘Awakening,’ Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18 is scheduled to release on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. International audiences can watch the episode on the same day, with a release time of approximately 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, although exact times may vary by location.
In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18 will air on Fuji TV. For global viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, both of which require a subscription. Crunchyroll will offer a simulcast for international viewers to watch the episode.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.