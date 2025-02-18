Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Dragon Ball DAIMA episode, ‘Awakening,’ saw Super Saiyan 3 Goku battle Gomah. The battle prompted Duu to join after eating a giant chocolate cookie that boosts his power, giving him long hair like Goku. They fought well together until Duu's energy faded, forcing the Tamagami to step in despite the power gap.

When Gomah prepared a finishing attack on Goku, Neva enhanced Goku’s power, allowing him to transform into Super Saiyan 4. Despite their efforts, Gomah returned larger and drained Goku's energy. Meanwhile, Glorio, following Arinsu’s request, summoned a red Porunga and made an unknown wish.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19 will likely focus on the aftermath of Glorio’s mysterious wish and its impact on Arinsu’s plan. Gomah remains a significant threat, and Goku’s allies must find a way to stop both him and Arinsu.

The nature of Glorio’s wish could introduce an unexpected twist, possibly affecting the balance of power. As the battle continues, Goku and his friends may need to push beyond their limits to finally put an end to Gomah and Arinsu’s ambitions.

Titled ‘Betrayal,’ Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19 is set to air on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. For many international fans, this means a same-day release, with availability around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET. Please note that release times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19 will be broadcast on Fuji TV, while international viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll providing a simulcast of the episode.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.