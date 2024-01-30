Dragon Ball DAIMA: Release Date, New Character Designs And More

The Dragon Ball universe is expanding once again with the highly anticipated release of Dragon Ball DAIMA. Recently unveiled at the DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2024 in Los Angeles, the event provided fans with an exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming anime series.

With original character designs by the legendary Akira Toriyama, the series promises a fresh take on the beloved DBZ characters. Here's everything we have on the latest developments.

Release date and character trailer: A little Goku?

The highlight of the DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2024 was the premiere of the character trailer presenting none other than Goku himself but as a child. According to the official Dragon Ball site, a conspiracy is brewing which has turned the characters small. The official release of the anime is set for Fall 2024, which will be in or around October of this year.

The Dragon Ball DAIMA trailer was released on the official YouTube page on January 29, 2024, and already has over 750k views. The trailer showcased the iconic character in action, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the animation quality and style that fans can expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA. The masterfully animated scenes left no doubt that the series is poised to be a visual spectacle.

Akira Toriyama's original character illustrations revealed

Akira Toriyama, the incredible man who created the entire Dragon Ball universe, has used his artistic talent to craft original character illustrations of Dragon Ball DAIMA, which were revealed on the official Dragon Ball website. You can see the character illustrations below.

The illustrations depicted familiar characters like Goku and Krillin, who, in an unexpected twist, have been transformed into children due to a mysterious ‘conspiracy’.

The new villains and other characters were also released, who were seen to be battling Goku in the trailer.

Behind the scenes: creators and voice actors

Dragon Ball DAIMA is not only a visual spectacle but also boasts a formidable team behind its creation. Aya Komaki and Yoshitaka Yashima will take the helm as directors, while Yuuko Kakihara will guide the series script. Promising a faithful representation of Toriyama's vision, the character designs are in the capable hands of Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. Moreover, Masako Nozawa returns as the voice of Goku ensuring the beloved character will be authentically brought to life.

What to expect?

In the imaginative world of Dragon Ball DAIMA, a riveting storyline unfolds as a nemesis enacts a peculiar wish, transforming the various Dragon Ball characters, including the Supreme Kai, into children. As Goku, Krillin, Mr. Satan, Android 18, Chichi, and Majin Buu find themselves little and entangled in a web of this so-called conspiracy, viewers are in for an exhilarating journey filled with unexpected challenges and, undoubtedly, epic battles in space.

As Dragon Ball Daima unfolds, it is sure to make a significant impact with Toriyama's creative genius at the forefront. Fans can look forward to its release when it graces screens in the fall of 2024.

Stay tuned to Pinkilla for more updates as the release date approaches, and brace yourselves for a new chapter in the ever-expanding Dragon Ball saga.