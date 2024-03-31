Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103: What Farewell Scene Was There In the Final Panel Drawn by Akira Toriyama?

Illustrator Toyotarou, who has been working with Akira Toriyama for a long time, recently took to Twitter to unveil keen details regarding the concluding panel of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103. The artist went on to shed light on a heartfelt alteration made by the series' creator of DBS. Here is what the farewell post by the legendary mangaka was for his manga.

Akira Toriyama's Final Panels of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103

As reported by AnimeHunch, in Toyotarou's initial draft, the scene depicted characters turning their backs. However, he mentions that Toriyama intervened with a significant change in the scene. The artist went on to request that the character Piccolo bid farewell to Pan's kindergarten teacher.

He went on to explain that he did make the change as suggested by Toriyama. He later learned of Toriyama's passing after submitting the draft. The artist continued, 'After submitting the draft, I heard the news of the passing.

So, I didn’t draw Piccolo with that intention.

…But somehow, I can’t help but overlay another meaning onto it. Toriyama-sensei. Thank you so much for everything. The nine years I got to work with you were like a miracle. Thank you very much. I offer my deepest condolences.

Advertisement

What's Next For Dragon Ball Super?

With Akira Toriyama's passing, the fate of the Dragon Ball Super manga remains uncertain. Fans eagerly await news about its future direction. Although Toyotarou has played a significant role, Toriyama's absence leaves a noticeable gap that will always be impossible to fill in future projects. As updates come, we will be sure to mention them in this section. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for intel on this.

ALSO READ: 8 Best Works of Akira Toriyama Apart From Dragon Ball Ft. Sand Land, Dragon Quest & More