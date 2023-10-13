Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98: Storyboard misses out on Beast Gohan yet again; here's what we know so far

With the Dragon Ball Super Super Hero movie being watched by most of the fandom, it is tough to zero down on the number of times something original comes up in the recent manga. So, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98 is in line for this month. And the arrival of Cell Max is something that has brought this Super Hero Saga to its last part. And now, fans wait to see what the next chapter will look like. Well, this week, the official website of Dragon Ball brought in the storyboard of the next outing. Here is what we know about the next chapter from those.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98: Storyboard misses out on Beast Gohan

It has been the biggest wish of DBS fans to get a hint of Beast Gohan in the story. The fight with Cell Max is something that ultimately brings a close to the battles of the Superhero Saga. The fights that take place are that of Beast Gohan and Cell Max. Later on, Orange Piccolo joins Beast Gohan in order to take up the fight as partners. However, the recent storyboard does not give any hint of Beast Gohan. It might also be that the makers are keeping them out only to reveal them in the chapter at the end.

As from the story of the movie, the Gammas attempt to confront the creature, but Cell Max overpowers them, and Piccolo's Senzu Bean is lost. Trunks and Goten transform into Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyanman X-2, but Cell Max easily defeats them. The two young Saiyans then become Super Saiyans, landing successful hits on the monster.

Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 join the fight, leading to a powerful team attack that sends Cell Max crashing into a mountain. However, Cell Max quickly recovers and takes down his opponents. The situation becomes dire as Goten and Trunks attempt fusion but produce an ineffective Gotenks. Gohan, Piccolo, Android 18, and the Gammas must now find a way to defeat Cell Max. It will be interesting to see what the easter eggs bring to the table in the next chapter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98 release date and where to read

As the schedule of the manga goes, the new chapter is all set to release on the 20th of the month. As confirmed by Viz Media, the final release date of the chapter is October 20, 2023. All the chapters of the manga can be read on Viz Media's official page. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.