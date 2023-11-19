Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99: Raw Scans, Spoilers, release date, where to read, recap and more

Even though a lot of the fight has been won, there still is Cell Max to be defeated in the bigger battle. As Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 lines up with a final release date for the week, here are what the raw scans of the next chapter tell us. Here is everything to know about the upcoming outing of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 will be November 20, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Manga Plus and Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come.

What to expect next?

The title of the next outing of Dragon Ball Super will be 'Super.' As suggested by the leaks that are out on DBShype and Reddit, the next chapter will note a terrific transformation of Gohan into his Beast Mode. As the significant battle against Cell Max, where fighters like Android 18, Piccolo, and Gamma 2 play crucial roles, continues, it will be interesting to see what the final outcome of the fight turns out to be.

On the other hand, looking ahead to Chapter 99, fans may expect the continuation of the intense battle. Gohan seems to be in a challenging situation, facing a seemingly more powerful and angry Cell Max. The teamwork element may continue, with characters strategizing to defeat the formidable foe. Additionally, there might be further developments in the plot, possibly addressing Gohan's power and the overall outcome of the battle.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99: Previous chapter recap

The title of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98 was 'Gamma 2's Resolve.' In this chapter, as the team devises a plan against Cell Max, Android 18 delivers a powerful strike to weaken him. Gamma 2 decides to sacrifice himself for a final blow, gathering energy and charging towards Cell Max.

Despite the team's attempt to distract the android, Gamma 2's attack only manages to sever an arm. Enraged, Cell Max attempts to crush Gamma 2, but Piccolo intervenes, utilizing his gigantification technique from the past. However, Piccolo's giant size doesn't increase his strength. Seeing an opportunity, Gohan is given the last Senzu Bean by Piccolo, who believes in Gohan's potential.

Before Gohan can consume it, Cell Max blasts Piccolo's arm, causing the bean to fall. Injured but determined, Gohan's daughter Pan learns to fly, retrieves the bean, and gives it to Gohan. Revitalized, Gohan rejoins the battle, landing powerful blows on Cell Max. Piccolo urges Gohan to unleash his full power for a decisive Kamehameha, but Cell Max returns, seemingly stronger and angrier. The fate of the battle hangs in the balance.

