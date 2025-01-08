Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 1: Everything You Need To Know
A new fantasy series will be releasing this Winter 2025 with ‘Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest,’ so don’t miss it! Get the release date and more here.
The upcoming ‘Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class’ series follows Ein, a young man in a fantasy world where individuals are assigned “jobs” at birth. Labeled as useless due to his “Appraiser” class, Ein is mistreated and abandoned by his adventuring peers.
His life changes after meeting Yuli, a spirit of the World Tree, and Ursula, her guardian and a wise sage. With newfound strength, Ein embarks on a journey to fulfill Yuli’s wish, discovering his hidden potential.
Fans can look forward to Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 1 introducing the protagonist and his initial struggles as an adventurer with the undervalued “Appraiser” class. The episode will then shift to a period when he steps away from adventuring, exploring his disillusionment and isolation.
As the premiere progresses, Ein’s eventual return to adventuring will begin to take shape. Key allies, likely possessing superior combat abilities, are expected to make their first appearances as part of his new adventuring party as well.
Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 1 is set to air on Japanese TV at 11:30 PM JST on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Most international fans will be able to watch it on the same day, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
The anime, ‘Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest,’ will be available for streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll, with no language dubs confirmed yet. The series will also be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel within Southeast Asia.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
