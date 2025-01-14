Even Given the Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
After betrayal by Zoid and Jolene, Ein has joined Yuri and Ursula in Even Given the Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 2. Don’t miss it to find out what happens next; get the release details here.
The premiere episode of ‘Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest’ introduces Ein, an appraiser, who faces relentless misfortune. Partnered with a warrior and a mage, he endures mistreatment as they dismiss his profession.
While appraising items in a dungeon, the group falls into a deadly trap surrounded by Hellhounds. Betrayed and used as bait, Ein barely escapes but is severely wounded. Rescued by the Yggdrasil tree's power, he briefly heals but is torn apart in another dungeon.
In the end, a mysterious mage intervened, saving his life and leaving Ein in an uncertain, perilous position. Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 2 is expected to see Ein survive Hellhound attacks and the abyss, with help from Yggdrasil’s spirit Yuri and her protector Ursula.
Ein’s resilience will impress Yuri, and she will urge Ursula to support him. Episode 2 will likely explore Yuri and Ursula's motivations, Ein's evolving dynamic with them, and his newfound opportunities for growth.
Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 2, titled ‘Super Appraisal With The Spirit’s Eye,’ will premiere in Japan on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm JST, airing on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. International fans can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required to access the content.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.