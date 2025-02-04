Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Ein and his party will be given a daunting mission in Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 5, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Searching for the Sisters,’ Yuri’s sister Pina refuses to meet Ein unless he conquers her dungeon, designed to be humiliating rather than deadly. However, Ein outmaneuvers her traps and defeats her monsters. Meanwhile, Zoid, learning of Jolene’s betrayal, recklessly fights a monster in Pina’s dungeon but is saved by Ein.
Facing the dungeon boss, Ein exposes its illusion, revealing a baby Black Tortoise. Pina acknowledges his victory. Kurohime, Pina’s guardian, strengthens Ein’s Spirit God Eye, allowing Pina and Kurohime to accompany him on his journey.
With Pina and Kurohime joining Ein’s group, Ein will visit the royal capital’s Adventurer’s Guild with Jasper to sell rare monster materials in Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 5. However, the guild staff will refuse to believe an appraiser could defeat monsters.
Just as Ein grows frustrated, Guild Master Megan arrives, assessing him without bias. She will offer him a daunting task- hunting an SS-rank Behemoth. The episode will likely focus on Ein proving his strength while dealing with the societal prejudice against appraisers in the guild.
Titled ‘Behemoth Subjugation Request,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 5 will be released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.
International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll with a paid subscription. Moreover, Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 5 will also be accessible to audiences in Southeast Asia via Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.