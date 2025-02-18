Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class, ‘Vs. Zoid,’ saw Ein struggle with self-doubt, believing his survival was due to luck and gifts from others. Meanwhile, Echidna grants Zoid a Spirit Eye, leading him to kill Jolene and attempt to assassinate Yuri and Pina. Ein confronts Zoid but hesitates, torn between revenge and mercy.

With his friends' support, Ein realizes his own strength, awakening as a Spirit Guardian. He destroys Zoid’s Spirit Eye, ending his rampage. Zoid, accepting defeat, surrenders. Echidna erases his memory and collects data on Ein, revealing her plans to resurrect Miktoran.

Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 7 will see Echidna visit the Demon Nation, hiring Baron Falco to assassinate Ein. Meanwhile, Ein will search for information on another hidden dungeon where Yuri’s sisters might be.

His quest will lead him to the Royal Forbidden Archive, accessible only with the approval of both the King and the head librarian. Gaining entry, Ein will explore alone and encounter a mysterious girl. The episode will likely focus on this encounter while foreshadowing the growing threat of Echidna’s schemes against Ein.

Titled ‘The Girl Of The Forbidden Library,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 7 will be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to Tokyo MX and BS Fuji to watch the episode.

International viewers can stream the English-subtitled version of Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 7 on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required for access to the service. Additionally, it will be available to viewers in Southeast Asia through Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.