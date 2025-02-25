Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 8: Ein To Battle Demons In Lesik; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Girl of the Forbidden Library,’ Ein is flustered when Yuri requests a kiss, which Ursula reluctantly confirms is necessary for him to become Yuri’s Guardian. Ein accidentally kisses her forehead instead. Later, Echidna manipulates Demon Baron Falco into assassinating Ein, but Ein kills him effortlessly.

Seeking the Forbidden Library, Ein enters alone and meets Alice, a World Tree Spirit, and her Guardian Akahane. Alice, unable to leave due to a contract, falls for Ein. After Ein conquers the dungeon, Pina mischievously accuses him of cheating, causing chaos.

Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 8 will see Guild Master Meegan approach Ein with a mission to investigate reports of demons in the Lesik region, ruled by nobleman Nigun. Concerned for the suffering people, Ein and his companions will travel there, only to find barren lands and exhausted citizens.

To their horror, the desperate villagers will be seen attempting to offer a young girl as a sacrifice to monsters. The episode will likely focus on Ein’s response to this grim situation, while further uncovering the demonic threat looming over the region.

Titled ‘Nigun’s Shadow,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 8 will be released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of this episode on Crunchyroll.

However, keep in mind that a subscription is necessary to access the content. Viewers in Southeast Asia can turn to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to watch Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 8 after the release.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.