EXCLUSIVE: Bridgerton Star Banita Sandhu Reveals She Would Love To Play THIS Other Character From Show; Find Out

Banita Sandhu recently sat with Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat about her character in Bridgerton. From discussing her experience of working on the acclaimed series to sharing the love she received for her role, Banita had quite some insight into Bridgerton Season 3.

When asked about a Bridgerton character she would like to play apart from Miss Malhotra, here is what the actress had to say.

Banita Sandhu reveals another character she would like to play in Bridgerton

As Banita shared instances of shooting in real-life palaces for Bridgerton and how it "feels like a Princess" to be part of the regency-era sets, the talk segued into the role she would like to play in Bridgerton other Miss Malhotra. Upon giving it a thought, Banita shared just the right character for future episodes. She answered "I'll do current (Bridgerton character) because there's already so many fan theories about where this would be going."

The actress continued, "So currently, I think Francesca is gonna have a really beautiful storyline. And she already is, and she’s gonna grow even more. And Hannah Dodd, who plays her, is a wonderful actress." Banita was quick to appreciate her costars on the show and certainly looks forward to her role in the future seasons of Bridgerton.

You can watch our exclusive chat with Banita Sandhu right here:

More from Banita Sandhu's Bridgerton interview

Upon being asked how she landed her role in the Netflix series, Banita shared a detailed incident on how she had to travel all the way to England to foresee everything: "So I quickly shot the audition, sent it off, and within two days I had a response saying 'we love you, you’re booked!'" the actress revealed. "I had to fly back to London early, and the next thing you know, you are in costume trials. It happened very, very quickly if I am being honest," she shared.

Banita Sandhu plays the role of Siya Malhotra, one of the many debutante ladies who are introduced to society and vie for attention during the social season. Her role and acting have captivated fans in the first part of Bridgerton Season 3.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix, with the second part set to hit the platform on Thursday, June 13.

