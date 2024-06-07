EXCLUSIVE: Kaiju No. 8 Cast Explains How Hindi Anime Dubbing Is Different From Traditional Voice Acting

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Hindi dubbing cast of Kaiju No. 8 for Crunchyroll shared the nuances of dubbing for the popular anime. The team includes Rushikesk Phunse as Kafka Hibino, Adnan Shakeel as Reno Ichikawa, Vidit Kumar as Soshiro Hoshina, and Nyssha as Kikoru Shinomiya.

From behind-the-scenes moments to their insights on the distinctive challenges of anime dubbing, the cast discusses their experience working on Kaiju No. 8. As Kaiju No. 8 continues to release new episodes each weekend, it draws in an increasing number of viewers in the Indian market with its Hindi dub.

The anime stars Kafka Hibino, a man striving to fight alongside his childhood friend Mina Ashiro in the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfil that dream, and works in Kaiju clean-up for a long time. Here, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa, who reignites his dream to enlist and safeguard humanity alongside Mina.

Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub cast reveals the dynamic and demanding nature of anime dubbing

Vidit Kumar, who voices Soshiro Hoshina, explains the lively yet challenging aspects of anime dubbing. "Anime has more action; it's loud, and its pitch and range are different," he explains. "My character sometimes speaks in a higher range and then switches to a lower tone, especially during the fighting scenes. It’s a bit more challenging compared to commercials or any other dubs that we do."

Rushikesk Phunse, the voice behind Kafka Hibino, points out the unique reactions of anime characters. "Characters have very different reactions from other content. They are unusually loud, change pitch often even when speaking normally, and their reactions are very different. Dubbing for anime is especially different compared to ads."

How the Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub cast brought characters to life

Adnan Shakeel, who voices Reno Ichikawa, discusses the acting required in anime dubbing. "Other mediums are usually flat. Anime requires a lot of acting, where you actually perform in front of the mic. Each character has a different tone and range, and we have to grasp that."

Nyssha, the voice of Kikoru Shinomiya, stresses the importance of imagination in anime dubbing as well. "A lot of imagination goes into anime and character portrayal. The voice actor needs to really get into the character to bring them to life."

Kaiju No. 8 premieres new episodes on Crunchyroll every Saturday after 7:30 pm IST, streaming live at the same time as the broadcast in Japan. The Kaiju No. 8 Hindi dubbing team continues to bring this acclaimed series to a growing audience, so don’t miss it as it airs and follow Kafka battle his way through his world of Kaijus.

