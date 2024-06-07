EXCLUSIVE: Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub Cast Shares Hilarious BTS Recording Moments; Kafka's Vomit Scene Sparks Laughter

The Hindi dub cast of Kaiju No. 8 anime recently sat with Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview. The conversation featuring Rushikesh Punse, Nyssha, Adnan Shakeel, and Vidit Kumar unveiled many intricacies of working on KN8. From their most challenging parts to catching a character's traits, the entire cast had many anecdotes to share with Pinkvilla. Amid this, the chat also brought up some of the most fun and laughable moments from their recording sessions.

Here is what the cast reveals to be the funniest moments from KN8.

Kaiju No. 8 cast reveals their funniest recording moments

As the chat transitioned to the funny bits, Nyssha, who voices the character of Kikoru Shinomiya revealed how one scene caused the entire team to go on a laugh riot. "My character has an ongoing grim internal dialogue. She's always suspicious, always questioning everyone. She's angry with the world, like always. One moment she is inside her head, and the next, she snaps out,' Nyssha sets the context for her anecdote.

"So in this one particular scene, which is a longer fight sequence, she (Kikoru) is planning and strategizing internally; and I am recording for the scene," Nyssha continues. "After one reaction, I have a dialogue 'How could this happen.' The transition here is so stark that even my director Dayal Sir looked at me with concern."

"Sir suddenly replies to me that 'This happened well only,' not realizing that this was a dialogue," she added as the panel bursts laughing. The cast then explained how this moment made them pause the shoot for the next ten minutes.

Kaiju No. 8 cast describe Kafka's puking scene

Adding to Nyssha's story, Rushikesh and Adnan share a bit from Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6, 'Sagamihara Neutralization Operation at Daybreak.' This is the scene where Kafka ends up overeating and struggles for the rest of the day. They revealed how the whole team got on board to tweak the dialogues to match the humor of the original piece.

Adnan rightfully concluded that 'it's a team process; everyone put their efforts into it.'

Lastly, Kaiju No. 8 premieres new episodes on Crunchyroll every Saturday after 7:30 pm IST, streaming live at the same time as the broadcast in Japan. The Kaiju No. 8 Hindi dubbing team continues to bring this series to an audience, so don’t miss it as it airs each weekend. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more exclusive pieces like this.