Exploring Failure Frame Anime's Cast, Plot & More

The staff for the anime of Kaoru Shinozaki's Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells revealed the ending theme song, title, artist, additional cast members, and the premiere date.

The anime television series adaptation was announced during the second livestream for the 10th Anniversary Memorial Overlap Bunko All-Star Assemble Special event on January 21, 2024. It will be produced by Seven Arcs, in cooperation with SynergySP.

Failure Frame anime release date and staff

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells will broadcast in Japan on Tokyo Broadcasting System beginning on July 4, 2024, with an additional broadcast to follow on BS11 beginning on July 7, 2024.

The new cast members include:

Ayaka Togawa voiced by Karin Nanami

Takuto Kirihara voiced by Masaaki Mizunaka

Shougo Oyamada voiced by KENN

Kobato Kashima voiced by Maria Naganawa

Asagi Senjou voiced by Emi Hirayama

Tomohiro Yasui voiced by Daiki Yamashita

Hijiri Takao voiced by Saori Hayami

Itsuki Takao voiced by Kaori Maeda

The previously announced cast were;

Ryōta Suzuki as Tōka Mimori

Saki Miyashita as Seras Ashrain

Ayami Tsukui as Piggymaru

Ami Koshimizu as Vicius

Hakubi, a three-piece rock band from Kyoto, performs the ending theme for the series, which is entitled Pray.

The original Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells light novels are written by Kaoru Shinozaki, illustrated by KWKM, and published in Japan by Overlap under their Overlap Bunko imprint.

An English language version is also available from Seven Seas Entertainment. Michio Fukuda directs the anime adaptation at Seven Arcs. Yasuhiro Nakanishi provides the series composition, Kana Hashidate provides the character designs and chief animation direction, and Tatsuhiko Saiki provides the music.

The series originated on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2017, before Overlap acquired and published it in print with illustrations by KWKM in July 2018. The manga adaptation with composition by Keyaki Uchi-Uchi and illustrations by Shō Uyoshi began serialization on the Comic Gardo website in July 2019.

The plot of Failure Frame

The story of Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells follows Tōka Mimori and his classmates who are suddenly summoned to a fantasy world by a goddess to act as heroes.

While most of them are shown to have exceptional skills, Mimori has an E-rank. Deeming him to be useless, the goddess decides to banish Mimori to a dungeon where nobody has ever returned. However, it turns out that his skills are more abnormal than it seems. As such, he vows to have his revenge.

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

"Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!"

