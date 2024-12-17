Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More
Here’s everything you need to know about Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24, including the release date, where to watch it, what to expect, and a recap of the last episode’s events.
The last episode saw Suzaku battle the powerful Moon Dragon God, Selene, while Lucy fought Mimi, one of Selene’s Moonlight Divinities. As Suzaku’s Dragon Slayer Magic clashes with Selene’s moonlight powers, Lucy must outsmart Mimi’s strength.
With Selene’s influence spreading across dimensions, the stakes have never been higher for the guild. Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24 to see what happens next; get the release date and more here.
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24 release date and where to stream
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official schedule. It will be aired on several Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with varying broadcast times nationwide.
For viewers outside Japan, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24 will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Please note that a subscription is necessary to watch the episode on the first three platforms.
Expected plot in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24 will be titled This Hideous World and feature Gray’s rematch with Hakune. The episode will see the clash of ice magic cause snowfall in the Whiteout Village. Hakune’s ability to freeze magic itself tests Gray’s resilience, but his Ice Devil Slayer Magic counters her attacks.
Hakune will create a dream world filled with Gray’s deepest desires, including Juvia and a family. Despite its allure, Gray will resist the illusion. Breaking free, Gray will prepare for the next phase of their battle in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 24.
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 recap
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23, titled Sword Saint, Suzaku initially allies with Natsu until realizing he is from Fairy Tail, prompting him to swiftly overpower Natsu and Erza. Selene arrives with her Moonlight Divinities, recognizing Suzaku's abilities stemming from defeating a dragon.
Meanwhile, Touka aids Natsu's group in escaping to the Whiteout Village, but Hakune and Mimi pursue them in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23. Lucy confronts Mimi in an intense battle, ultimately using her strongest spell, Urano Metria. Though Mimi remains standing, she succumbs to exhaustion, granting Lucy a hard-fought victory.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.