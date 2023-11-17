Fanime Awards 2023 Fantastic Category: Here's how you can choose your own award category; Deets INSIDE

Pinkvilla now opens the doors to inaugurate the Fanime Awards 2023. And this begins by introducing a unique and thrilling 15th category: the Fantastic Fanime Category. This category allows fans to contribute their creativity and passion to the awards ceremony by suggesting and ultimately selecting their very own award category. Here is how you can join in with your own category, especially curated and selected by fans!

The Fantastic Fanime Category is a fan-driven initiative where enthusiasts can play a pivotal role in highlighting the anime series, characters, or unforgettable moments that have left an indelible mark on their anime journey. This exciting opportunity is not only a testament to Pinkvilla's commitment to the fan community but also a celebration of the diverse and vibrant world of anime.

How to Participate:

Fans are encouraged to let their creativity run wild and come up with unique and exciting award categories that resonate with their anime preferences. Whether it's a category celebrating the most heartwarming anime friendship or the most unexpected plot twist, the possibilities are endless.

1. To submit your Fantastic Fanime Category suggestion, head over to Pinkvilla's Instagram post related to the Fanime Awards announcement. Leave a comment with your creative category idea, making sure to use the hashtag #FantasticFanimeCategory.

2. Stay connected with the latest updates and announcements by following Pinkvilla's Lifestyle page on Instagram. This ensures you won't miss any crucial information about the Fanime Awards, including updates on the Fantastic Fanime Category.

3. Tag three friends in your comment to encourage them to join the creative journey. The more fans participate, the more diverse and exciting the Fantastic Fanime Category suggestions will be.

What's next?

Pinkvilla promises to turn this fan-driven category into a highlight of the Fanime Awards, showcasing the incredible creativity and passion within the anime community. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of specific dates and categories, the Fantastic Fanime Category adds an extra layer of anticipation and excitement.

Keep a close eye on Pinkvilla's Instagram page for updates on voting lines, categories, and the final award ceremony details. The Fanime Awards is set to be a dazzling celebration of anime, made even more special by the direct involvement of the passionate fanbase. Let the countdown to this anime extravaganza begin, and let your creativity shine in shaping the Fantastic Fanime Category!