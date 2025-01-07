Flower And Asura Episode 1: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
Flower And Asura Episode 1 will release this week, so don’t miss it. Here’s everything you need to know: the release date, expected plot, where to watch it, and more.
A brand new coming-of-age anime is premiering this Winter, 2025, with Studio Bind’s Flower And Asura, celebrating the power of voice and youthful self-discovery. Set on the small island of Tonarijima, the series follows Hana Haruyama, a young girl with a deep passion for storytelling.
Hana’s captivating voice draws others in, leading Mizuki, the broadcasting club president at Sumomo Hill High School, to invite her to join the club. Through this journey, Hana explores her love for narration while experiencing new challenges and forming meaningful connections with the club’s members.
Flower And Asura Episode 1 will introduce the protagonist, Hana, and her childhood admiration for prodigy narrator Shura Saionji, which inspired her to take up storytelling. By high school, Hana performs readings for neighborhood children.
After one such reading, Mizuki, the broadcasting club president, praises her voice and encourages her to join the club at Sumomo Hill High School. While initially uncertain, Hana begins to contemplate this life-changing opportunity as her love for narration intertwines with her future aspirations.
Flower And Asura Episode 1, titled ‘Hana and Mizuki,’ will be premiering on several Japanese TV networks at 1:35 am JST on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Due to time zone differences, international audiences can watch it on January 7, 2025. The episode will air on Nippon TV, followed by broadcasts on BS NTV, Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK.
Streaming in Japan will begin on platforms like Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, with additional platforms offering it from January 11. In select regions, international viewers can stream Flower And Asura Episode 1 on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HIDIVE.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.