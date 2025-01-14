Flower And Asura Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Flower And Asura Episode 2 will begin Hana’s days as a part of the Broadcasting Club, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, a recap of the last episode, and more details here.
The premiere episode of Flower And Asura introduced Hana Haruyama, who nurtured a passion for storytelling after being inspired by a childhood recital of ‘An Asura in Spring’ by Shura Saionji. At Sumomogaoka High School, student Mizuki Usurai scouts her for the Broadcasting Club, impressed by Hana’s skills.
Initially hesitant, Hana is moved by Mizuki’s captivating entrance ceremony poem and their subsequent conversations. After an emotional recital of ‘An Asura in Spring,’ Mizuki encourages Hana to join the club to channel her talents and build confidence. Hana happily agreed.
Flower And Asura Episode 2 will see Hana, now a Broadcasting Club member, pair with fellow newcomer Hagiya Fuyuga for a unique self-introduction exercise. Struggling to identify her strengths, Hana will share her simple love for recitation, which Fuyuga will affirm as her greatest asset.
Encouraged by his praise after hearing her delivery, Hana will feel uplifted. She will then begin doubting herself upon observing the impressive skills of fellow new member An Natsue. This episode will explore Hana’s efforts to balance self-confidence and appreciation of others' talents.
Flower And Asura Episode 2 will premiere in Japan on January 15, 2025, at 1:29 am JST on Nippon TV, followed by additional airings on BS NTV, Chiba TV, and others later that day. Due to time zone differences, international fans can watch the English-subtitled version starting January 14, 2025.
Flower And Asura Episode 2 will be available for streaming on platforms like Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai in Japan and on services like Hulu and Amazon Prime globally. Sentai Filmworks has secured streaming rights for North America, Australia, and the UK through HIDIVE.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.