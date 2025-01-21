Flower And Asura Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode, titled ‘Interest and Talent,’ saw Hana join the Broadcasting Club, where Mizuki organized an orientation pairing members to introduce themselves. Hana’s recitation impressed Shudai Toga and Matsuyuki Akiyama, though An Natsue remained skeptical of Hana’s commitment.

During a tour of the broadcasting room, vice president Ryoko Totonoi instructed the club to select a competition category. While practicing vocal exercises, Hana and An’s tense interactions led Ryoko to assign them a reading of Night on the Galactic Railroad. Hana’s storytelling then captivated An, inspiring her to propose a friendly rivalry.

Flower And Asura Episode 3 will see Hiromi Kichijoji provide tough but precise guidance, referencing a figure named Asura as the ideal storyteller. While Mizuki and An have resolved to compete in the NHK High School Broadcasting Contest finals, Hana remains uncertain, questioning if enjoyment and ambition can coexist.

Struggling with her doubts, she will feel isolated from the group’s enthusiasm. To lighten the mood and to bond, Mizuki will invite over Hana for a slumber party, aiming to address her concerns and encourage her participation.

Flower And Asura Episode 3, titled ‘Dreams and Sleepovers,’ will be released on 1:29 am JST on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in Japan, airing across various TV stations. International viewers can access the English-subtitled version earlier, starting after Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Flower And Asura Episode 3 will air on channels like Nippon TV, BS NTV, and Chiba TV, with additional broadcasts on January 23. Streaming will be available on platforms such as Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai in Japan, while international audiences can watch on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HIDIVE.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.