Flower And Asura Episode 9: Hana To Meet Childhood Friend; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Flower And Asura episode saw Shura Saionji’s stage performance leave Hana and the broadcasting club deeply impressed. Motivated yet aware of their own shortcomings, Hana and An committed to improving. Their enthusiasm spread through the club as they refined their drama entry for the NHK contest.

Toga, feeling the sound needed adjustment, worked under a tight deadline. A beachside walk with Hana and others sparked his creativity, leading him to compose a fitting piece. The club successfully submitted their entry, with Toga receiving unexpected praise.

Flower And Asura Episode 9 will see a joint practice session with three elite schools take place. This will push Hana and her team to recognize their competition’s high skill level. A lecturer will acknowledge Hana’s potential, praising her voice but noting her technical shortcomings.

During lunch, Hana will meet Misaki Kumo from Otowa High and introduce her to An, unaware they are childhood friends. An’s reaction will unexpectedly be negative, hinting at unresolved issues between her and Misaki. This could impact the club’s dynamics moving forward.

Titled ‘Being in Sync and Missing Each Other’ (お揃いとすれ違い), Flower And Asura Episode 9 will air in Japan on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 1:29 am JST. International viewers will have access to the English-subtitled version earlier, from Tuesday, March 4, 2025, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Flower And Asura Episode 9 will be broadcast on multiple Japanese TV stations, including Nippon TV, BS NTV, and TVK, with additional streams on platforms like Hulu, U-NEXT, and Amazon Prime. Internationally, it will be available on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HIDIVE in select regions.

