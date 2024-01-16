Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Release Schedule, Streaming Details, Where To Watch And More
Madhouse Studios' anime adaptation of Yamada and Abe's manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, has captivated anime fans since its debut on September 29, 2023.
According to the anime's official team, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has been slated for a two-cour run with a total of 28 episodes. The first cour ended on December 22, 2023, with 16 episodes, while the second cour started on January 5, 2024.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End release schedule and where to watch
As per the official announcement by the makers, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has a total of 28 episodes. The fantasy anime, which premiered on NTV on September 29, 2023, aired its first four episodes with a special two-hour-long runtime. The final episode of the first cour was released on December 22, 2023, and the anime announced a second part covering the First Class Mage Exam arc on January 5, 2024.
Take a look at the complete release schedule for the upcoming episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End:
Episode 19 - January 19, 2024
Episode 20 - January 26, 2024
Episode 21 - February 2, 2024
Episode 22 - February 9, 2024
Episode 23 - February 16, 2024
Episode 24 - February 23, 2024
Episode 25 - March 1, 2024
Episode 26 - March 8, 2024
Episode 27 - March 15, 2024
Episode 28 - March 22, 2024
In India, the anime series can be streamed on Crunchyroll.
What can we expect from the anime?
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows an elven mage, Frieren, who embarks on a journey to learn more about human beings and discover a new aspect of herself.
The official website of the anime has provided a short synopsis of the story which reads, "Along with the hero Himmel and his friends, the Wizard Frieren defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the world after a 10-year adventure. She is an elf who has lived for more than a thousand years. She promises to meet Himmel and others again and sets out on a journey alone."
The synopsis continues, "Fifty years later, Frieren visits Himmel, but while she is still the same as she was fifty years ago, Himmel is old and his life is numbered. Afterward, she witnesses Himmel's death, and she becomes acutely aware of the fact that she has not done anything to 'get to know people."
Hence, the elven mage, Frieren embarks on a new journey to find the elusive Aureole in the northern part of the land. Alongside her new companions, she forms a bond and discovers new feelings and aspects within herself. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End oscillates between past and present, providing a surrealistic experience for viewers.
