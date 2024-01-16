Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Release Schedule, Streaming Details, Where To Watch And More

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, an anime adaptation by Madhouse Studios, has sparked discussions among anime enthusiasts since its debut on September 29, 2023. The manga adaptation of Yamada and Abe has captivated fans with its intriguing storyline.

According to the anime's official team, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has been slated for a two-cour run with a total of 28 episodes. The first cour ended on December 22, 2023, with 16 episodes, while the second cour started on January 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: 6 best animes to watch on Netflix before the year ends featuring Attack on Titan, Violet Evergarden, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End release schedule and where to watch

As per the official announcement by the makers, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has a total of 28 episodes. The fantasy anime, which premiered on NTV on September 29, 2023, aired its first four episodes with a special two-hour-long runtime. The final episode of the first cour was released on December 22, 2023, and the anime announced a second part covering the First Class Mage Exam arc on January 5, 2024. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Take a look at the complete release schedule for the upcoming episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End:

Episode 19 - January 19, 2024

Episode 20 - January 26, 2024

Episode 21 - February 2, 2024

Episode 22 - February 9, 2024

Episode 23 - February 16, 2024

Episode 24 - February 23, 2024

Episode 25 - March 1, 2024

Episode 26 - March 8, 2024

Episode 27 - March 15, 2024

Episode 28 - March 22, 2024

Advertisement

In India, the anime series can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

What can we expect from the anime?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows an elven mage, Frieren, who embarks on a journey to learn more about human beings and discover a new aspect of herself.

The official website of the anime has provided a short synopsis of the story which reads, "Along with the hero Himmel and his friends, the Wizard Frieren defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the world after a 10-year adventure. She is an elf who has lived for more than a thousand years. She promises to meet Himmel and others again and sets out on a journey alone."

The synopsis continues, "Fifty years later, Frieren visits Himmel, but while she is still the same as she was fifty years ago, Himmel is old and his life is numbered. Afterward, she witnesses Himmel's death, and she becomes acutely aware of the fact that she has not done anything to 'get to know people."

Hence, the elven mage, Frieren embarks on a new journey to find the elusive Aureole in the northern part of the land. Alongside her new companions, she forms a bond and discovers new feelings and aspects within herself. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End oscillates between past and present, providing a surrealistic experience for viewers.

ALSO READ: Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 9: Fern vs. Aura begins! Release date, where to watch and more