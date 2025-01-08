From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 1: Release Date, Expected Plot And More
The new isekai villainess anime is almost here with From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 1, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, expected plot and more details here.
The upcoming From Bureaucrat To Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! follows Kenzaboro Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old civil servant whose life takes a bizarre turn after a fatal traffic accident. The series is also known as ‘The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess.’
Awakening in the body of Grace Auvergne, a duke’s daughter and a villainess in his daughter’s favorite otome game, Kenzaboro must navigate his new reality. Unfamiliar with otome games, he uses his practical experience as a salaryman to adapt to this aristocratic fantasy.
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 1 will likely begin with Kenzaboro’s untimely death and his unexpected reincarnation as Grace. Adjusting to the stark differences between his former life and Grace’s role, he will resolve to fulfill her antagonistic duties.
However, his instinctive use of kindness and social savvy will often undermine these efforts, leading to humorous and unexpected interactions with the game’s characters. Viewers can anticipate lighthearted moments as as Kenzaboro’s real-world approach to problems contrasts with the fantasy world he’s now a part of.
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 1 will premiere on January 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. It will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. After its Japanese broadcast, the episode will be available internationally.
North American viewers can stream it on HIDIVE, licensed by Sentai Filmworks, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can access it via Muse Communication’s YouTube channel. Elsewhere, Crunchyroll will offer From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 1 for streaming.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.