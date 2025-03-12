From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 10: Grace To Dress Up As A Man; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 10 will see Grace follow Anna home while disguised as a man, albeit poorly. Don’t miss it, get the release date, recap, what to expect and more here.
In ‘Dad Get’s Trapped,’ Grace and Anna enter the vault, but after Lucas solves a Rubik’s Cube puzzle, the boys vanish. They find themselves in the Labyrinth of Trials, solving riddles with each missing student. With Virgil, Grace uses Orion’s magic to fill a tank for a bath.
Lambert’s trial involves standing on specific legs to answer the Sphinx’s riddle. Pierre struggles with an ice barrier puzzle, so Orion assists. For the final challenge, Anna solves the cube, restoring everyone to the vault.
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 10 will see Anna return home for summer. Grace, disguising her identity, will visit her family's bakery. Anna’s mother will quickly see through the deception, offering chocolate coronets.
Meanwhile, a beastman boy will be seen stuck in a tree, drawing a crowd. Grace and Anna will attempt a rescue, but magic will prove ineffective due to range limitations. Anna’s mother, inspired by the coronets, will devise a plan to help. Grace and Anna must implement her idea to safely bring the child down.
Titled ‘Dad Cross-dresses,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 10 will be released on March 14, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. It will debut on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.
In North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the episode for streaming via HIDIVE, while those in South and Southeast Asia can catch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 10 globally as well.
