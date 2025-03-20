From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 11: Grace To Act In Play; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Dad Cross-dresses,’ Grace and Josette visit Anna’s bakery, where Anna’s mother immediately identifies Grace. While helping a boy stuck in a tree, Grace and Anna combine water and wind magic to form an ice slide. Anna then reveals Grace’s identity to the townspeople, embarrassing her.

Back at the academy, Grace organizes the festival, and Anna chooses a play about a prince and a commoner switching places. Grace learns that her late mother started the festival’s cross-gender casting tradition, and Anna agrees to play the prince.

As the student council prepares for the play, From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 11 will see Anna take on too much responsibility and collapse from exhaustion. Seeing this, Grace will seek help from the drama club.

A knowledgeable first-year, Francette Mercure, will join the team and suggest a particular script for the performance. The play’s script has a personal connection to Grace, revealing ties to someone significant from Kenzaburo’s past. With Francette’s expertise, the production will take shape, but challenges still lie ahead.

Titled ‘Dad Gets into an Elegant Pickle,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 11 is set to release on March 21, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. This episode is part of the Winter 2025 anime season, animated by Ajia-do Animation Works.

From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 11 will debut on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block, airing on 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS. In North America, fans can watch it on HIDIVE, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.