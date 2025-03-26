From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 12: Campus Festival Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 12 will see Grace struggle against her Elegant Cheat skill as the day of the performance arrives, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Dad Gets into an Elegant Pickle,’ Anna spends the day researching for the play’s script but collapses from exhaustion, prompting Grace to take her to the nurse. Feeling inadequate, Anna is reassured by Grace. They seek theatrical guidance and meet Francette, who helps them review past scripts, including one by Jacqueline.
Grace struggles with her role due to the Elegant Cheat skill and asks for script adjustments. Leopold informs Grace that Jacqueline will attend. Meanwhile, the student council boys reveal they have prior commitments, making group rehearsals difficult.
Grace continues struggling with her lines as the Elegant Cheat skill alters her speech, making her performance unnatural in From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 12. With other student council members unable to practice properly, the festival day will arrive with minimal preparation done.
As Grace and Anna hold a final rehearsal in the student council room, the rest of the cast will surprisingly join them. As the performance begins, Jacqueline will watch from the audience. Whether they can successfully pull off the play remains uncertain.
Titled ‘Dad Celebrates at the Campus Festival,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 12 is set to release on March 28, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. This anime series is being animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, and airs on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block, airing on 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.
In North America, fans can watch From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 11 on HIDIVE, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Crunchyroll will stream the episode worldwide.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
