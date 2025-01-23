From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 3 will see Kenzaboro make connections with the student council, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last episode, 'Dad Becomes a Sorcerer,' followed Kenzaboro's new life as Grace Auvergne. He successfully dealt with a number of social situations and even surprised everyone by stopping a rampaging golem, proving his aptitude for magic.
Fans were also introduced to Josette, Grace's maid, who was initially intimidated by her mistress's unexpected kindness. The episode concluded with Grace demonstrating her practical skills and gentle nature while visiting a craftsman.
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 3 will likely follow Grace’s growing influence within the student council. With her ability to solve problems such as the budget discrepancy, Grace will likely become an invaluable asset to the council.
Grace will be seen using an abacus to help Anna with her calculations, impressing the student council president, Virgile Vierge. This event will lead to a deeper connection between Grace and Virgile, setting up a potentially romantic development.
Titled 'Dad Makes a Pun!,' From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 3 will premiere on January 24, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. It will be broadcast on the Super Animeism Turbo block, airing on JNN channels such as MBS and TBS.
Fans in North America will be able to stream From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 3 on the HIDIVE platform. Those in South and Southeast Asia will be able to access the episode on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.